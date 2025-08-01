Elusive leopard finally trapped near Gandipet

The leopard that had been spreading fear in Gandipet and its surrounding areas was finally brought under control after 22 days of extensive efforts. The animal was trapped in a cage installed by the Forest Department in the Trek Park area.

According to the forest officials, they had set up eight camera traps and four cages to track the elusive animal, which was first sighted 12 days ago.

Initially spotted at the Mulkavanam Nursery and later at the forest trek park in Chilkur, the leopard was also seen near the Greyhounds campus in Manchirevula village.

The leopard was caught in a cage near Trek Park on Thursday morning. As soon as it entered the cage, the door automatically shut. Later, a Forest department team arrived at the scene, safely rescued the leopard, and relocated it to a forested area.

Residents of the locality expressed relief over the leopard’s capture and praised the efforts of the Forest department. The animal’s presence had kept people living in and around Gandipet in fear for several days, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

The Forest department officials stated that the leopard will be released into a protected forest area after a medical examination.