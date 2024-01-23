  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Four BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy

Four BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy
x
Highlights

Four MLAs of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad : Four MLAs of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the BRS MLAs paid a courtesy call.

Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), K. Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), G. Mahipal Reddy ( Patancheru), and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad ) met the Chief Minister at his residence.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, who is also the President of state Congress unit, along with Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud reviewed the arrangements for a meeting of booth-level agents of the party to be held at L. B. Stadium on January 25. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address the meeting.

Kharge will give directions to booth level agents with regard to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will make important suggestions to convey to people the steps taken for implementation of the promises made in Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy has asked the party cadres to attend the meeting in large numbers, noting that booth level agents worked actively in Assembly elections and played an active role in the party's victory.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X