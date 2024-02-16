Four farm products from TS set to get GI tag soon

Hyderabad: Along with Hyderabad Lac Bangles and Warangal ‘Chapata Chilli’, four agricultural products from Telangana State are under consideration for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag very soon. In the wake of initiatives such as ‘One District One Product’, ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign launched by the Central government which was aimed at identifying and elevating the unique produce and craftsmanship inherent to India’s diverse regions, the process of GI tag for the products is being expedited from three years to one year.

The conferment of a GI tag on any product holds immense significance, serving as a beacon of recognition and protection for unique products and their heritage.

In recent times, various GI products from Telangana were gifted to several industrialists when they interacted with the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, and other officials in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos this year. Telangana is behind other South Indian States with only 17 GI registered products.

Advantages of GI

n It confers legal protection

n Prevents unauthorised use of a registered product by others

n Helps in boosting exports

PRODUCTS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR GI

Balanagar Custard Apple, Kollapur Mango, Nizamabad Turmeric, Hyderabad Lac Bangles, Warangal Chapata Chilli, Nalgonda Pickling Oriental Melon, and Siddipet Batik paintings

GI REGISTERED PRODUCTS FROM STATE

Hyderabad Haleem, Pochampally Ikat, Telia Rumal, Narayanpet Handloom Sarees, Cheriyal Paintings, Karimnagar Silver Filgree, Siddipet Gollabama Sarees, Pembarthi Metal Craft, Warangal Durries, Nirmal Toys and Crafts, Tandur Red Gram, Adilabad Dokra, Gadwal Sarees, and Banganapalle Mango.

GI-tagged products play a pivotal role in fostering GI tourism, opening avenues for market diversification, and enhancing the visibility of these products on a global scale. Diversification emerges as a vital strategy for the survival and relevance of fading art forms. The integration and fusion of different art forms have consistently demonstrated their ability to rejuvenate and bring new life to the work of artisans and craftsmen

- Subhajit Saha, IP Practioner, Resolute Group

For GI products, we need to solve challenges like traceability, packaging, and perishability. Although we have a GI logo, it has not attained popularity as a handloom mark. The awareness amongst producers and consumers is lacking for the GI products. Mass campaigning and awareness is an urgent need of the hour amongst the citizenry to purchase these products in the market

-Dr. Soumya Vinayan, Assistant Professor, Council for Social Development