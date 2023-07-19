GHMC shifts several Deputy Commissioners

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (chat with unknown users) has issued an order to transfer several Deputy Commissioners and given new postings through an order issued on Tuesday.

According to GHMC officials, the officials who have been transferred and their new posting that included N Shanker, Kapra, LB Nagar zone has been transferred to Circle 30-Begumpet, P Mukund Reddy has been transferred to Circle 21, Chandanagar, as a Deputy Commissioner. SN Surya Kumar, Deputy Commissioner to Circle No 9, Charminar, Zone, GHMC is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, circle No 27 in Alwal, Kukatpally Zone A Nagamani is transferred to the head office. D Jagan, Deputy Commissioner of circle No. 11, Rajendranagar, Charminar Zone, GHMC is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Circle No 12, Mehdipatnam. Khairtabad Zone, GHMC MKL Ali is been transferred.

Few other transfers include Chandrashekar, Commissioner, Sangareddy, who is posted to GHMC on promotion as Special Grade MC and is posted as Deputy Commissioner in Circle No 19. Yousufugda, Serilingampally Zone, C Satya Babu, Commissioner of Narsinghi Municipality, who is transferred and posted to GHMC, at present posted as Deputy Commissioner, Circle No 25 at Qutubullapur, Kukatpally Zone, GHMC and M Mangatayaru has been transferred.