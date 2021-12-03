Govt hopes for the best : Awaiting genome tests of 15 visitors

Hyderabad: The health department in the State is keeping its fingers crossed and waiting for reports of 15 patients whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

According to official figures so far, 909 passengers have come to the State from 12 high-risk countries. On Friday alone, 219 passengers landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Of them nine tested positive.

Of them one woman passenger who tested positive escaped from the airport. The medical and police authorities traced her in Ganesh Nagar in Jeedimetla police station limits based on the details of her passport. She made yet another attempt to escape from her house. However, she was shifted to TIMS in Gachibowli. Her family members were put under home quarantine.

The government has further increased surveillance at the airport.

Ten special health teams at the airport have been deployed to track and trace international passengers arriving from the 12 high-risk countries where the Omicron variant of the virus was reported. The passengers arriving from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel have to mandatorily undergo

RT-PCR tests at the airport and the results will be given in 3 to 4 hours.