Govt moots YSR Awards for feting talent in farm sector

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the government is considering instituting awards for progressive farmers in memory of the late Chief Minister Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. As part of this initiative, a foundation will be established in YSR’s name to organize and implement various programs, he said.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of YSR, the Deputy Chief Minister paid floral tributes at his statue located at Banjara Hills. He said that by the upcoming death anniversary of YSR, a comprehensive program will be designed to recognize individuals who are experts in the field of agriculture, researchers working in the agricultural domain, and those who are contributing to the development of the sector in this region. These individuals will be honored with awards named after YSR.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that YSR will be remembered every day and that his vision will be carried forward continuously.

He remarked that when people think of YSR, agriculture and irrigation projects come to mind first. YSR was the visionary behind constructing irrigation projects to divert the waters of the two life-giving rivers into farmlands. He added that the loss of YSR is irreplaceable and no one can fill the void he left behind for the people of the two Telugu states.