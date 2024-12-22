Grand Celebration of the 18th Mahapadi Puja held at Shamshabad Ayyappa Temple

The 18th Mahapadi Puja of Sri Madhu Sudan Guru Swamy took place on a grand scale at the Shamshabad Ayyappa Temple, attracting a large gathering of devotees and local dignitaries. The auspicious event was celebrated under the guidance of Sri Mahesh Guru Swamy and Sannidhanam Swamy, creating a festive atmosphere infused with devotion and spirituality.

Local public representatives were in attendance, including Ayyappa Seva Samiti President R. Ganesh Gupta, Shamshabad Municipal Chairperson Sushma Mahender Reddy, Vice Chairperson B. Gopal Yadav, and several local councilors. The ceremonial puja unfolded amidst the melodious recitation of Vedic mantras, enhancing the sacred ambiance of the temple.

Chairperson Sushma Mahender Reddy and other leaders expressed their gratitude for the community's participation, emphasizing the importance of such spiritual gatherings in fostering unity and faith among the people. The event not only celebrated the rich traditions of the Ayyappa community but also reinforced the role of local leadership in supporting cultural and religious practices.

As devotees thronged the temple, the celebration of the 18th Maha Padi Puja served as a significant reminder of the enduring spirit of devotion and the communal harmony that these rituals inspire within the community.