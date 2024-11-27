Gussadi dance showcased at IFFI, Goa

Hyderabad: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has showcased Gussadi dance, a staple of Gond culture (tribal culture of Telangana) that is being held in Goa.

As part of this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Central Bureau of Communication (Department of Music and Drama) has showcased various tribal and traditional folk art forms of India at this international film festival. For this festival, ten folk, tribal, and classical dance groups from across India have been selected. These folk groups are on the IFFI international stage, introducing the rich cultural diversity and vibrant traditions of India through attractive dance performances. On these prestigious stages, Gond artistes

from Telangana, under the auspices of Central Row of Communication, Hyderabad, are performing Gussadi dance at IFFI.

In particular, the Rajagond tribe of Adilabad district celebrates the Dandari festival for fifteen days, starting from the full moon and ending with the Diwali festival. Gussadi dance is performed during this time. This Gussadi dance is now being performed by artistes from Telangana as well as many other States, showcasing their art forms at these festivals, said a senior officer. Along with Telangana Gussadi, art forms from Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are being exhibited at the IFFI festivals till tomorrow, he added.