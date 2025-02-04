Guv sees women empowerment as key driver of State’s progress

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment for building a resilient society. “Empowering women is crucial for a sustainable future. The Telangana govt is committed to providing equal opportunities and fostering an environment for their success. Women entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth and vital to the State's progress,” he said.

During his visit to WE Hub, India’s first State-led nodal organisation for women entrepreneurs, the Governor stated, "Telangana has been a leader in supporting

women entrepreneurs, and WE Hub embodies this commitment. Initiatives such as the Mahila Shakti and Mahalaxmi Schemes, along with the Skill University, reflect this dedication." State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the government was equipping women with the tools they need to turn their ideas into successful businesses. “Education, skill development, and mentorship are essential to building a thriving ecosystem, and we are especially focused on empowering women from tier 2 and tier 3 regions, which are making significant contributions to the future of our State and beyond,” he added.

WE Hub’s CEO Sita Pallacholla said, “As India’s first State-led nodal organisation dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, we carry a great responsibility. We measure our success through the success stories of the women we serve, ensuring that our efforts truly reach every woman, whether in urban areas or the remotest parts of Telangana. This is not just a promise, but a commitment to empowering women across the State.”