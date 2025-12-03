Habitual offender nabbed with marijuana at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: Police arrested 21-year-old Shaik Waheed, a habitual drug offender and bike mechanic from Lalapet, at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday, while he was carrying 4.1 kilograms of marijuana valued at over Rs 2 lakh. Waheed was caught during intensified checks by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams near Gate No. 2 on Platform No. 1.

According to the police, Waheed recently resumed drug trafficking after being released from prison, sourcing marijuana from Maharashtra at cheaper rates and distributing it in Hyderabad. During the search, two packets of dry ganja were recovered from his backpack. He admitted to purchasing the contraband for personal consumption and resale in smaller local quantities.

Police investigations are ongoing, with authorities focusing on tracing Waheed’s suppliers and identifying the larger network involved in interstate marijuana smuggling. This bust adds to a pattern of repeated drug peddling offences by Waheed, who has prior cases registered under the Lalaguda and Tukaramgate Police Stations.