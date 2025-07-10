HC directs govt to include MJCET in EAPCET counselling

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara on Wednesday directed the state government to include Muffakham Jah College Engineering in the process of EAPCET counselling for admissions in BE courses for this academic year. MJCET has BE-CSE, CSE-AI, AI&ML, AI&DS, ECE, Civil and Mechanical, besides ME courses. MJCET is accredited by NAAC A+ and NBA.
MJCET was established in 1980, and is affiliated to Osmania University.
