HMWSSB MD reviews water supply

Hyderabad: Water tankers will supply water within 12 hours to residential areas. This decision was made during a summer review meeting on Friday. HMWSSB managing director Sudarshan Reddy conducted a review of summer operations and tanker management with senior officials on Tuesday.

The Water Board MD issued orders to promptly address problems concerning both the supply of fresh water and contamination, emphasising on sewage water management.

The demand for water tankers in the city has surged, with over 1.68 lakh trips recorded in the entire month of March. In just 22 days of April (up to April 22), the Water Board has already recorded 1.67 lakh trips. To meet this demand, new tankers, filling stations, and filling points have been established compared to March. Additionally, the pendency has been significantly reduced by supplying water through tankers at night, said a senior officer.