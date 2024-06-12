HMWSSB warns against unauthorised manhole opening

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday issued a notification warning of strict action against the unauthorised opening of manholes in the city’s roads and other areas.

According to the Water Board, Hyderabad, these instructions have been issued in light of the rainy season to prevent accidents. As part of the monsoon planning, the Water Board has already taken various precautionary measures. Safety grills have been fixed on more than 25 thousand manholes, including deep manholes.

Manholes on main roads have been sealed with covers and marked with red paint. Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles have been deployed, and protective equipment is being provided to field personnel. These vehicles are equipped with dewatering motors and generators to remove rainwater. The teams work diligently in water-logged areas, with a focus on maintaining clear drainage. Additionally, Air Tech Missions are available, and waste (silt) from manholes is regularly removed.

If any damaged or open manhole covers or other issues are discovered, residents are urged to report them by calling the Water Board customer care number 155313, said a senior officer, HMWSSB.