HMWSSB warns of hefty penalties post Feb 21

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) MD M Dana Kishore held a review meeting on revenue collections, voluntary disclosure scheme and sewerage issues.

Dana Kishore said that the authorities should take steps to ensure both 100% billing as well as collection. CGMs, GEMs, DGMs and managers were asked to work towards achieving the stated revenue targets and increase revenue. Explaining the formation of special teams for disconnecting the unpaid bill connections, he suggested organising campaigns area-wise to regulate illegal network connections.

The Water Board MD informed that applications were received for regularizing about 2,300 illegal water connection holders till date. He urged the city dwellers to take advantage of the scheme to avoid the risk of large-scale penalties and criminal cases, as VDS-2019 ends on February 21.

A total of 73,841 connections were surveyed in the six divisions in the door-to-door survey so far, of which 3,727 were commercial connections, 1,288 MSB connections and 1,410 were illegal connections. This resulted in one-time connection fee of around Rs 9.3 crores.

The meeting was attended by Waterfront Executive Director Dr M Satyanarayana, Director of Operations Ajmeera Krishna, along with CGMs, GMs, DGMs and managers.