Huge blaze breaks out at Katedan rubber factory

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a rubber manufacturing unit in the Katedan industrial area on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Due to the intensity of the fire, thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building, causing panic among nearby industrial workers.

According to fire officials, the fire erupted at a unit involved in producing car mats and other rubber-based products.

On receiving the alert, five fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. After an hour of firefighting the fire was doused.

The official said that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. “When we spoke to the owner, he said there was no one at the factory at the time of the fire accident. So we suspect it could be a short circuit,” he added.

The Mailardevpally police, along with Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, also reached the location to assist in the emergency response.

The officials cordoned off the area to prevent any mishaps and ensure the safety of workers and emergency personnel.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by fire safety officials. The fire accident has caused an estimated loss of Rs 4-5 lakh.

In another incident, following a gas explosion in a refrigerator inside a home, a fire erupted at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar.

The explosion occurred in house belonging to Satyanarayana. The sudden blast triggered intense flames, which quickly spread and gutted all household items inside the house.

Upon information, fire tenders rushed to the scene and successfully doused the flames. Fortunately, no one was present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the residence to offer support and consolation to the affected family.

The officials are assessing the damage and investigating the exact cause of the refrigerator explosion.