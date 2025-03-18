Hyd’bad metro expansion in Old City progressing steadily

Hyderabad: The long-awaited expansion of the Hyderabad metro to the Old City is progressing steadily as property marking is underway for the widening of the road. Currently, property marking is being carried out in areas alongside the stretch and the acquisition of the properties has also begun.

The project began in January with the demolition of buildings on the road between Alijah Kotla – Moghalpura – Diara Mir Momin for the extension of the Hyderabad metro rail for 7.5 km stretch in Old City. According to officials, the demolition of structures was started by those who were compensated as a part of land acquisition. The demolition works were taken up in Darulshifa, Mir Alam Mandi, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazar and Moghalpura areas.

The road near Mir Alam Mandi has been marked for road widening for the metro rail construction. Currently, property marking is being carried out in areas like Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda, Aliabad, and Engine Bowli. “After Ramzan, the pace of property acquisition is expected to accelerate to ensure faster progress on road widening for metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad,” said officials.

According to HMRL, a compensation of about Rs 1,000 crore will be paid for a total of 1,100 properties along the 7.5 km route. The requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Collector has issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases.

Compensation for property owners in the Old City area was set at Rs 65,000 per square yard. Apart from the compensation for the lost property, the evictees will be given a structural value along with the resettlement and rehabilitation benefits to the evictees.

As there are over 103 religious structures in the route including 21 mosques, 12 temples, 12 Ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards, six chillas and other sensitive structures. Officials informed

“All religious, heritage, and other sensitive structures are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of pillars and stations. No heritage or sensitive structures will be demolished or touched, as we are not widening the road near such structures.”