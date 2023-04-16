Hyderabad: 2BHK houses find no takers

Contrary to the claims of the government that the housing programme is being implemented in the state as per the dignity and aspirations of the poor people, it was found that nearly 50 percent of houses allotted under JNNURM and Double Bedroom housing schemes especially in Rangareddy district are remain vacant as most of the beneficiaries are not yet ready to accept them as dignified abode citing various reasons.



According to the officials, a total number of 3598 units were built in 225 housing blocks under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme at Kurmalguda in Mallapur village. In a tiny space of 45 square yards, these houses consist of two rooms, latrin and a bathroom. "Apart from JNNURM housing blocks, 1500 Double Bedroom houses are also being built each with a plinth area of 90 square yards and consist of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen and a hall on the same site," informed Saideep, a Work Inspector supervising the housing program in Kurmalguda and Mallapur.

Apart from this, he said, five acres of land was earmarked for hospital, playground and school. In addition to that, three Anganwadi centres, two community halls and a livelihood center were also built.

However, it was found that over 50 percent of the houses allocated to beneficiaries at Kurmalguda are still vacant while the structures built in the name of providing facilities like hospital, community and anganwadi centres etc remain dysfunctional. Though the officials are claiming that a 30 bedded hospital was built to facilitate the people of the entire area, it has not been converted into a full-fledged operational facility.

Explaining about the pathetic situation at Kurmalguda, LLaxmi, a beneficiary said, "No proper water supply, electricity and healthcare issues are actually keeping the beneficiaries away from accepting the dwelling as their abode."

Apart from this, she said, the units built under JNNURM are so tiny that it ends the moment you step inside the house. As a result, most of the beneficiaries coming to have a glimpse after allotment are turning away to shift their base. Only people from labor backgrounds are somehow managing to live in this situation.

Nothing different is the situation at Shamshabad, Satamrai, Mankhal and Sardarnagar areas where the double bedroom houses are being built sans any scope of allotment soon.

"Renovation and construction of houses under Rajiv GruhaKalpa in Shamshabad area near Firangi Nala continue for years despite allotments while the beneficiaries are waiting with bated breath. Moreover, concerned officials were least bothered about the cracks that were developed over the walls of the houses that remain vacant for years," rued Mohd. Zaheeruddin, a community activist.

It is said that apart from Mankhal where nearly 2000 houses are being built, Sardarnagar will have another 1,000 units followed by Mallapur Village and Nagol where 1500 and 370 units are under construction respectively.

According to official statistics, four constituencies that falls under Rangareddy district such a Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar and Chevellatogether have a total number of 2349 2BHK Houses for which 8979 applications have been received.

For a total number of 1880 2BHK houses in Shadnagar constituency, 3646 applications have been received so far. Similarly, for 239 houses being built in Ibrahimpatnam constituency, a total number of 2275 of applicants have been applied. In Rajendranagar constituency total 130 2BHK houses are getting shape for which 1340 applications have been received. Likwise, ChevellaConsituency have 100 2BHK houses and 1718 applications are pending for approval.

It is said that 30,000 2BHK houses are ready together in Rangareddy and GHMC limits for which nearly one lakh applications are pending.