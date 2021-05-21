Hyderabad: 4 nabbed for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force, along with the Hussainialam and Asifnagar police, on Thursday apprehended four persons in two cases of illegal selling of Remdesivir injections. They seized six injections from their possession.

In the first case, accused Akbar and Muzaffar hatched a conspiracy to sell the injections, as the demand for them was growing rapidly. They had worked in medical field and were aware of distributors. They planned to purchase the injections from a known distributor with intent to sell to the needy charging Rs. 25,000 for each vial, said Chakravarthy Gummy, Addtional DCP, Task Force. In the second case, the duo of Hakeemuddin and Sadiduddin, also hatched a similar conspiracy to earn illegal money. They were childhood friends and completed D Pharmacy. Aware of distribution, they procured the injections at cheap rates and tried to sell at higher rates.

The ADCP said "we got a tip-off about the activity. We formed special teams and raided the spot to apprehend the accused. They were handed over to respective police stations for further booking of cases.