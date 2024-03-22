Hyderabad: 453 check-posts set up for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad : A total of 453 check-posts have been set up by various departments as part of free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the State and the implementation of the model code of conduct. They include 444 check-posts by the police department and nine inter-State.

During the high-level review meeting conducted by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, officials of various departments informed that in addition to setting up special check-posts on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, effective surveillance has been stepped up in coordination with the check-posts of neighbouring States.

So far Rs 10 crore in cash has been seized by the police and unlicensed weapons, explosives, gelatin sticks and gold have also been confiscated.

Fifteen check-posts and 52 enforcement teams have been set up by the Transport department. These check-posts will work round the clock. During inspections carried out by the Transport department teams, Rs 34.31 lakh were seized. Sixteen inter-State check- posts have been set up by the Commercial Taxes department and special monitoring is being done at 31 strategic points. Additionally, 25 godowns, where there is a possibility to distribute freebies to entice the voters have been identified. Special vigilance has been kept on them. As many as 141 manufacturing godowns and 912 trading godowns have also been kept under surveillance.

Similarly, 21 inter-State check-posts and six mobile check-posts have been set up by the Excise department. Eight districts where there is a possibility of illicit liquor manufacturing have been identified. Five railway lines where there is a possibility of illegal transportation of liquor have been identified; special measures have been taken to prevent them. So far Rs. 50 lakh worth liquor has been seized.

Likewise, special vigil has been kept on all distilleries in State and CCTVs have been installed to monitor the supply of liquor through the distilleries. Sixty-five check-posts have also been set up by the Forest department, including 18 inter-State.

The Chief Secretary directed the Command and Control Centre of the Police department in Hyderabad to monitor transportation of liquor through CCTVs. She said all government departments are working in coordination to strictly implement the poll code in the State.