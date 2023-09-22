Hyderabad: Activists raise a stink over flexi menace

As political climate in State heats up in the wake of upcoming Assembly polls increasing number of flexes on roadside are posing hazards to passing motorists and pedestrians. Besides creating blind spots on roads, the disk-shaped flexes erected menacingly continue to cause problems and sometimes freak accidents.



Despite complaints from social activists the response from authorities remains slow, particularly when it comes to ruling parties in the State and the Centre. On September 20, when P Srinivas brought to notice of authorities that one disc-shaped flexi was posing risk at signals at Chintal main road, the response from authorities was surprising. “Need ur attention… Please do the needful before anything happens to commuters !,” he posted on X, while tagging Minister K T Rama Rao and other concerned departments.





He was surprised by the response. The Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC responding to his post said, “Address details for generation of e-challan against the person or entity as they are not available in the picture. e-challan will be generated after a field enquiry.”





Address details for generation of E-challan against the person/entity are not available in the picture. E-challan will be generated after field enquiry. — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) September 20, 2023

“Politicians have turned very smart; no name is mentioned on the flexi. How do I share the address to the EVDM team on this,” the activist wondered.

Bellam Srinivas, another activist, also pointed out and urged officials to ensure flexi culture be stopped. “Flexis can take lives of people before and after installation. Please stop flexi culture and save lives,” he said.

Srinivas also referred to reports when scores were injured during morning hours on September 20. According to reports, a few people were washing KTR’s flexi close to Chintal bus-stop near Jeedimetla at about 5 am and were electrocuted. At least four were reportedly injured in the incident.

As the ‘Liberation day’ approached politicians like MBT’s Amjedullah Khan also began complaining about different flexis being arranged to get people’s attention from leaders of different parties from September 14.

He urged the GHMC to issue challans by posting pictures of AIMIM and BJP flexis. He posted pictures of AIMIM flex banners terming them ‘illegal’ from locations like Chatta Bazar, Nayapul and Moazzam Jahi Market. He brought them to KTR’s notice.

“KTR Sir, entire city is full of illegal flex banners. Every time we have to wake up GHMC to perform its duty, see this Chikoti Praveen Kumar banners from Karmanghat to Moazzam Jahi Market via Saidabad, Chaderghat,” he urged.





Interestingly, the Central Enforcement Cell responded on September 16. It generated e-challan on AIMIM flexis. The local AIMIM leader was penalised Rs 5,000 each for ‘unathorisederection of banners and cutouts’. However, the GHMC wing is yet to respond on BJP flexis.





As elections approach the aspirants are increasingly trying to get attention of the party high command. During the visit of top leaders for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting aspirants vied with one another to erect disk-shaped flexis on Road No.1. Besides traffic issues, these created blind spots for motorists.

About two months back one such massive flexi fell on this reporter at Telangana Bhavan, while he was returning from The Hans India office. It was a rainy day; in the dark night a few workers without any warning/caution started removing a few installed flexis at the divider.

Given the steep descent from Basavatarakam Indo-American cancer hospital, there is less chance of controlling the vehicle.

The flexis were erected to mark KTR’s birthday. Luckily, he escaped without a major injury.