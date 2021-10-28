Hyderabad: Another 32 Basthi Dawakhanas set to dot city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to set up 32 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the community halls and government buildings in its limits.

To set up the Basthi Dawakhanas, the civic body officials are identifying locations and buildings in all zones. After identification of the buildings, the Health department will take care of the arrangements.

The officials are focusing on setting up the Dawakhanas at Khairatabad, Jubilee hills, Dhoolpet, Chintal, Subashnagar.

There are 226 Basthi Dawakhanas across the city giving best services to people from 9 am to 4 pm. Each has staff with doctor, nurse and medical assistant, part from technicians in pathology lab.

As the Dawakhanas are receiving good response from people, who visit in almost every GHMC circle, the civic body has decided to set up more. They provide 50-56 free tests, like OPD consultation, basic lab diagnosis, and free medicines

According to the officials, on an average each Dawakhana is receiving 90-100 plus Ops a day to utilize its services for treatment, medical assistance and diagnostic tests. On an average 22,000 visit a Dawakhanas on any day.

Soon a few Dawakhanas are to be inaugurated in Papi Reddy community hall, Chandanagar, Ferozguda ward office, Balanagar, NLB Community hall, Chintal, Murthuzanagar Girls High School, Rein Bazar, Yousufguda community hall.