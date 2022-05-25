Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi leaks new OGH building cost in tweets before panel gives report

Hyderabad: Even before the Committee on Osmania General Hospital could give its report, MIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi went public to disclose that the hospital building will be constructed with Rs 560 crore. A proposal would be sent to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The MP, who was present at the meeting attended by several ministers on Monday, took to twitter to disclose that the cost of the restoration and construction of the new building would be approximately Rs 560 crore.

In a series of tweets, Asad said, "regarding restoration and expansion of Osmania Hospital. AIMIM has been demanding its modernisation to ensure essential healthcare for Hyderabadis. A Committee of Chief Engineers will be submitting a report on Osmania Hospital's expansion and upgradation. The hospital's heritage building will not be demolished but restored. A new building will also be constructed while not obstructing the view of the heritage building. The cost of restoration and construction of the new building will be approximately Rs 560 Crores. The proposal will be presented to Telangana CMO and then to the Cabinet. A report will also be submitted to the High Court as a PIL is pending regarding the heritage structure."

The group of ministers including Mohd Mahmood Ali, T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Asad and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday had a detailed meeting with a group of chief engineers to finalise plans to start the OGH construction. The officials were told to submit their report immediately.

Eyebrows were raised on MP's disclosure, even as the matter was in court. Some doctors expressed doubts whether the ministers were influencing the official team to give a favourable report without conducting any tests on the building. They wanted the government not to take any hasty decision and wait for court's directions.