Hyderabad: Attacks on school buses continue to haunt students

Rangareddy: After the reopening of educational institutions, the transport department has shifted its focus to ensure the safe transportation of students using school buses.

However, incidents of attacks on school buses have been reported for the second consecutive day in various areas of Rangareddy district such as Rajendranagar, Kondapur, Medchal, and Ibrahimpatnam.

The transport department has taken strict measures against school buses that are in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Transport department officials have initiated inspections, document verification, permit, fitness certificate, availability of fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and the validity of the driver’s license for each bus.

A warning has been issued, stating that drivers above the age of 60 should not operate school buses due to safety concerns. Officials have seized 15 buses that were unfit for operation in Rangareddy district.