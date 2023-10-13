Hyderabad: Candidate would matter not party: Pink Brigade thunders

Hyderabad : City voters have always been supporting the BRS. But now the anti-incumbency feelings are coming to fore among the women folk who represent the middle-class sections. This section had openly supported BRS in 2018 but now they are tight lipped.

During an interaction Hans India had with women from different walks of life felt that home makers and home makers cum working women were unhappy with policymakers. They feel that in the nine years the ruling party did nothing for them. Their budget had skyrocketed but the government never thought about them. Its focus is only on luring poorer sections with freebies, they said.

S Mamatha, a home maker said, “Always middle-class community is neglected, we are struck where we were in last 10 years. It is the middle-class women who need help. It is this section which pays taxes regularly and continues to suffer.

Prices of all commodities had gone up but there is no relief whatsoever from the government. It had not even agreed to reduce the state share in petrol and diesel prices. This time whom to vote will depend on the candidate not party, she said.

Expressing similar view, Padma, senior lecturer, SNVMV Vanita Degree College, said, “ Ratio of women candidates in elections is very less. Unless their number increases, they will not have any voice in male dominated political parties. She said this does not require any reservation but still the parties are not encouraging women. Let’s see what each party stand on this issue is, she said.

Sowjanya, software Engineer from Malkajgiri constituency, said, “We are vexed of listening to the false promises made by our MLA. In last nine years, they promised construction of flyovers, laying of new roads and drainage pipelines. For last four and half years they did nothing. Some activity has just begun apparently as election stunt. Once polls are over, it may stop.

The ruling party because of its rivalry with Centre did not implement schemes like Mudra loan scheme in Telangana. It is not bothered about people’s welfare, she said.

Prashanti, a women entrepreneur, said compared to some other states Hyderabad may be better in certain aspects like having SHE teams and others. But what it lacks is freedom for women leaders, both local body and ministers.

No minister can take independent decision. No women Sarpanch is not allowed to work independently. Including her husband everyone wants her to a rubber stamp. “I would prefer a leader who can convince of changing the situation,” she said.