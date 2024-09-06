Hyderabad: City sees uptick in demand for small clay Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: With just a day left for Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhoolpet and other bustling selling hubs across the city are teeming with activity. Along with the huge, colourful, and vibrant Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, there has been a slight increase in the sale of small clay Ganesh idols this year, with a few households and residential colonies choosing these eco-friendly alternatives.

This year, to encourage eco-friendly practices, numerous households have chosen smaller Ganesh idols made from clay and natural colours. Local artisans have received a positive response for these sustainable alternatives. Additionally, Mumbai-style Ganesha idols and Ram Lalla-style Lord Ganesh idols are in high demand. Many artisans have crafted the Ram Temple of Ayodhya as this year’s theme. Even among PoP idols, small Ganesh idols sized up to 2 feet are in high demand.

“Compared to last year, the response has been much better this time, especially from residential colonies and households. We have received numerous orders. Clay idols are more affordable compared to PoP idols, with prices starting as low as Rs 50,” said K Nagesh, an eco-friendly Ganesh idol manufacturer from Chaderghat. “For the past two years, Mumbai-style Ganesha idols have been trending, and this year, the demand has surged even more. These idols are draped in dhotis with silk cloths, or pattu kanduvas, and topped with pagdis, embellished with multi-coloured kundans (artificial stones). The background frames add a distinct Mumbai touch. Glittering stones are studded on the crown, neckpiece, arms, ankles, and smaller sizes of these idols are made of clay, with eco-friendly colours being used as well,” said Kamlesh, a Ganesh idol manufacturer from Kompally.belly. Smaller sizes of these idols are made of clay, with eco-friendly colours being used as well,” said Kamlesh, a Ganesh idol manufacturer from Kompally.

Kailash Singh Hazaris, president of the Telangana Ganesh Idol Artisans Welfare Association, said, “Every year, we artisans patiently wait for Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja, as these are the only times we can earn a good profit. Compared to last year, the response has been quite positive, but it would be better if the State government took a concrete decision to phase out PoP idols. This year, mostly small clay idols are visible in the market because crafting large clay idols requires a significant amount of raw material. It would be better if the State government organised a meeting with artisans to find a viable solution.”

Meanwhile, to raise awareness and promote the use of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has procured 3.10 lakh clay idols in three different sizes and has already begun their distribution.