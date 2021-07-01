Hyderabad: City student receives award in memory of Diana

Hyderabad: A student of the City, Rhea Thakkal(17), received 'The Diana Award' for going above and beyond to create and sustain positive change by helping underprivileged children attain mental health support and by spreading awareness on social media through an organisation that she co-founded, Vishwasa.

She has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.

When Rhea visited government schools and orphanages in the country, she learned that there is no proper support structure in place to help the children. In response, she co-founded 'Vishwasa' along with friend Ankitha Reddy.

Over the last year, she and her team have made videos on mental health and created zines, poems and info-graphics for social media. During the pandemic, Rhea worked with her team to raise nearly Rs.15 lakh to provide food to those who lost their income.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, says: "We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and around the globe who are change-makers for their generation.

We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

For over 20 years The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others."