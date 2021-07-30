Hyderabad: Closure of special vaccination centres in city sparks public outrage

Hyderabad: Even as the Covid-19 cases are increasing, the Health department has shut the special vaccination centres in the city. The vaccination drives are now only conducted at UPHCs and government area hospitals. A large number of people are unaware where to take the vaccine dose, as most of the special vaccine centres were closed.



During the month of April and May, the second wave of coronavirus was on peak and to control the spread of the virus, the government has stretched the plans to control the virus spread and have utilised the function halls, community halls and schools as vaccination centres and also rolled out custom-made mobile vaccination vans in the city and on outskirts. As things turned normal, the civic body discontinued these special centres.

There are many people who are yet to take the dose of vaccine; they are running from pillar to post to take a jab but in vain. "Few days back a centre was running at community hall in SRT Colony, Yakutpura, and I took the jab recently. But the other day when I visited with my family members for a vaccine, it was closed and since then I am visiting the different centres for taking a jab for my family members," said Shaik Riyaz, a resident of Rein Bazar.

Similarly, Ashok of Vinay Nagar colony in Santosh Nagar, who had been visiting the centre set up at community hall in Santosh Nagar said, "I have been visiting the centre to take a jab but it was running shortage of vaccine and suddenly the centre was removed and now I am unaware where to take a jab."

According to the Santosh Nagar division corporator, there were 4 to 5 special vaccination centres in the division but now they were discontinued by the authorities and the vaccine is only being administered in UPHC, and that too only second dose. "The special centres were set up at community halls located in Santosh Nagar, Rein Bazar, and Yakutpura under Yakutpura constituency and also a mobile van launched in each division, but now vaccine is being given only at primary health centres," said Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain.

Likewise, in Karwan constituency after the lockdown was lifted, the centres which were running in function halls are shifted to UPHC and Madarsa located in Tolichowki. Now it was also removed and the vaccine dose is only being administered at government area hospital," said Nanal Nagar division corporator.

It has been observed that most of the people are unaware of taking the dose of the vaccine. In most of the areas including Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Miyapur and several other areas people are in search of a centre to take their vaccine dose.

Krishna Rao, a resident of Khairatabad said that when everything seems returning to normalcy, again the cases are increasing slowly, and the authorities are shutting down vaccination centres and also witnessing vaccine is shortage even in government hospitals. "As per news reports there is a possibility of a third wave hitting the city, but the Health department is taking it for granted and closing the vaccination centres. They need to ramp up vaccination drive and increase the centres."