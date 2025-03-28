Hyderabad: Cops arrest burglar, recover items worth Rs 20L

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police apprehended a person involved in six cases including burglaries and a murder for gain case on Thursday. The police recovered stolen gold ornaments, and other items totaling worth Rs 20 lakh from his possession.

The Bachupally police arrested Nasaruddin (34), a sofa repair worker from HMT Hills in Kukatpally. He was previously involved in five cases in KPHB and Bachupally apart from a murder for gain case in Saroornagar in 2019. He was also detained under the PD Act and jailed.

According to the police, Nasaruddin identified locked houses and broke into them during the night and burgled them. On March 23, he broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh in Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally.

Following a complaint, a case was booked and with the help of CCTV footage, the suspect was identified and nabbed from his shop. The stolen material was recovered from him.