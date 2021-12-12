Hyderabad: Council polls indicate tilt in political balance

Hyderabad: Are political equations changing in the State? Is TRS as part of its larger political strategy moving closer to the Congress party? Is TRS really going against BJP?

These are the questions that are making rounds in the political circles here. It is suspected that there has been a large-scale cross-voting in the just-concluded voting from Congress voters in favour of TRS in the MLC Local Authority constituency polls.

Though till recently, the state PCC president A Revanth Reddy has been alleging that the TRS was 'B' Team of BJP, it seems that a change in the attitude of the state Congress party had come after the TRS Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi recently.

This was followed by the decision of TRS to join all protests organised by Congress and other opposition parties at national level against the BJP-led central government. The recent development of both the Congress and TRS trade unions coming together on the issue of privatisation of four coal blocks by the Centre has also added strength to the speculations. The TRS, sources say, feels that there can be no permanent friends or foes in politics. Since it was fighting BJP both at central and state level, it would be advantageous if non-BJP parties unite.

The Nalgonda Council election has also indicated the same where it is learnt that the Congress public representatives had cross voted in favour of the ruling party. The Independent candidate for Nalgonda LAC Nagesh, went on to allege that there were almost 300 votes of Congress party but many of them have voted for the TRS party. He said that the Congress leaders like Komatireddy brothers had kept the voters in confusion without telling them whom to vote in the election.