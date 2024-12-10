Hyderabad: Drone show, fireworks enthral spectators

Hyderabad: Thousands of drones hovering over the Secretariat with their colourful, flashing lights presented a captivating show on Monday. They highlighted various government schemes and development initiatives.

This followed enthralling fireworks, adding to the celebratory mood of the Praja PalanaVijayotsavalu. Numerous drones that flew in formations, soaring over the heads of the participants, created different shapes, beginning with the shape of a farmer holding harvested paddy stalks along with government figures of farm loan waiver and Rs 500 bonus on superfine rice.

Free RTC bus rides provision, Rs 500 gas cylinder, both under the Mahalakshmi scheme, and 200 units of free power under Gruha Jyothi were presented. Besides this, the drones also highlighted Indira Mahashakti along with Indira Gandhi’s image, State government's claim of 55,143 government jobs, and Charminar’s image in the midst of skyscrapers highlighting the government’s commitment to development.

Apart from these, the drones in their sync formed the image of the Chief Minister and highlighted the ‘Telangana Rising’ as the participants applauded the different formations with colourful lights.