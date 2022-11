Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains to be cancelled on Nov 12 & 13

Hyderabad: Due to scheduled track maintenance activity between Sanathnagar and Hafeezpet, few MMTS services will be cancelled on November 12 and 13.

MMTS trains plying between Lingampally to Hyderabad, viz. no. 47128, 47129, 47135, and trains shuttling between Hyderabad to Lingampally, viz. no. 47104, 47105 , 47108 , stands cancelled along with train no. 47173 between Lingampally and Falaknuma and no. 47128, between Lingampally to Hyderabad. However, train no. 47108, travelling between Hyderabad and Lingampally, is rescheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 12.30 pm instead of 10.55 am on November 13.