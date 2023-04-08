Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute appliances to specially-abled

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will distribute appliances and artificial limbs worth over Rs. 3.86 crore to 3,619 specially-abled and eligible senior citizens free of cost. Last year, the GHMC organized 30 identification and assessment camps in different parts of the city to identify eligible beneficiaries. Over 4,456 beneficiaries were identified in these camps, and 9,250 selected aids and appliances worth Rs. 3,86,80,238 were procured for distribution. However, 837 beneficiaries did not submit the required documents, and the material procured for them will not be distributed, and their application will be put on hold.

The GHMC will distribute equipment to 361 beneficiaries in L B Nagar zone, 981 in Charminar zone, 687 in Khairtabad zone, 843 in Serilingampally, 752 in Kukatpally, and 832 in Secunderabad zone. The distribution programme will commence soon in all the GHMC circles, and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi will inaugurate the programme.

The camps were organized in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and the equipment has been procured using GHMC funds. The equipment procured includes wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for leprosy-affected people, hearing aids, prosthesis, brace deluxe, and callipers.