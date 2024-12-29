Hyderabad: Gift books, not bouquets, Governer urges people

Hyderabad: The Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has urged people to gift meaningful books instead of bouquets, during auspicious events and celebrations.

He made this suggestion while visiting the Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium. During his address, he advised elders to motivate the new generations to cultivate a reading habit and reconnect with books. Governor pointed out that printed books offer a unique charm that surpasses e-books, as reading a book feels like engaging in a

direct conversation with the author. Highlighting the importance of books for gaining insights about the world, he also pointed out that nowadays even audiobooks are now easily accessible.