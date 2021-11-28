Hyderabad: GITAM Business-School international conference on December 3 & 4

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Business School of GITAM, Deemed to be University, is going to organise two-day International Virtual Conference on Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World (CPIPW) 2021 - 'Sustainability and innovative management practices in times of uncertainty' on December 3 and 4. The conference conveners Prof R Radhika and Prof M Jayasree have informed in a press release on Sunday.

The objective of the conference is to deliberate on the innovative management practices that organisations followed to combat the challenges put forward by Covid-19. Many of the organisations have scaled their operations to the new normal.

This conference aims to provide a platform to present and discuss Latest developments and applications related to sustainability and innovative management Practices. It is designed to provide a single platform for academics, researchers, and management professionals to discuss emerging management practices with the topic: "Sustainability and innovative management practices in times of uncertainty". It also creates a platform to share ideas to combat the pandemic and recovery strategies to be adopted. This conference is a step to envisage the technological and management practices for the world post covid-19. This conference invites participants from all over the world.

For registration and other details, please email to finghbscon21@gitam.edu.