Hyderabad: Goldi Solar unveils novel solar module

Hyderabad: Goldi Solar, a global solar panel manufacturer and EPC provider, on Friday launched its new product line – HELOC Pro module series in Hyderabad. It features mono-facial and bi-facial modules with the latest M10 wafer size. With a power of 560Wp, the new modules can be widely used in utility, agriculture, industrial, institutional and rooftop applications.

Capt Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and MD, Goldi Solar, said: "Goldi Solar is strengthening its product portfolio, finding new growth vectors for the future, and building a strong presence in India. Telangana is an important market for us. We are keen to create a roadmap for the adoption of solar and help the state's vision of doubling its solar power production from 3,913 MW to 6,246 MW of solar power by 2023. Goldi Solar also aims to expand its retail distribution business further in the region."

"Goldi Solar is known for its quality and committed delivery in the industry. It was a strategic decision to go into M10 technology. The name HELOC stands for High-Efficiency Low on Carbon. The name is our ode to a solar-powered, energy-efficient, low-carbon economy. The new manufacturing facility in Navsari, Surat will run on solar power, and the manufacturing processes are more efficient, leading to low carbon emissions. We are proud of how teams across the board have come together to make this launch a success," Bharat Bhut, Founder and Director, Goldi Solar, said.

Vigorous quality tests have been undertaken and the modules have shown to provide mechanical support up to 5400 Pa snow load and 2400 Pa wind load. The panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. Bookings are on, and delivery will start in January 2022, Goldi Solar said.