Hyderabad: Here Are The Details Of Covid-19 Testing Centers And Hospitals All Over The City

Telangana: Coronavirus rapid spread continues in Telangana. Many people have already lost their lives in the second wave of the virus. On the other hand, with the increase in positive cases, all the beds in corporate hospitals in the state are overcrowded. Although the government is turning many government hospitals into special Covid-19 hospitals, people are queuing up at corporate hospitals to get treated after being tested positive. Waiting lists are growing.

Take a look at the Hyderabad Hospital Details:



Many hospitals in Hyderabad are treating corona patients. However, as the number of patients increased, so did the number of beds in hospitals. In Boggulakunta Aditya hospital, in Hyderguda Apollo, Aware Global, Basavatarakam, Bristol K Hospitals (Hayatnagar, Barkatpura) Hospital, Musheerabad Care, Khairatabad Global, Secunderabad Sunshine, Kachiguda Tex Hospital, Kukatpally Mana Hospital, New Bowenpally Raghavendra Hospital, Shanikya in KPHB Colony, Uppal SKIMS Hospital, Kottapeta Omni, Chandanagar PRK Hospital, Gachibowli Sunshine Hospital, Chandanagar Medicare, Bag Amberpet Seasons hospital are completely treating Covid-19 patients. New patients who are coming in Emergency Condition are treated in the emergency wards. On the other hand, the website also provides information on which hospitals in Hyderabad are offering Covid-19 treatment. Clicking on the GHMC website will give you the details of the hospitals in the greater area when you go to this site. https://covid19.telangana.gov.in/health-facilities/treatment-facilities/

Newly infected people, some of whom are in home isolation, have increased their virus load and are rushing to hospitals in case of an emergency. As the beds in the Cid-19ov wards are already full of patients, additional beds are being set up in the emergency wards to provide medical services. If any of those receiving treatment are discharged, then itself new ones are being admitted. With over 20 people on the waiting list at every corporate hospital in Hyderabad, one can understand how bad the situation is.



Another patient is admitted just moments after the bed is empty. With this, most of the hospitals are treating all the patients in the emergency ward. However, some hospitals are refusing to admit new patients. The government has also taken necessary steps in this regard. Corona is also making details of hospitals available to the public. The government has also made available information on corona hospitals across the state online.



If you open this link, one can know where can be the Covid-19 patients can get treated? How many cases are being registered daily in the State? Where in the state are the corona testing centres located? All such information can be easily found by clicking on this link.