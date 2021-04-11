Hyderabad: Iconic Iron Bungalow left to rust

It is aptly said that should one want to know history and legacy of a place is to visit its iconic buildings which reveal more more than ways of the city or its happening places - you need look no further than them. Not far away from the State Assembly is the beautiful 'Iron Bungalow' tucked away amidst pleasant locales of Public Gardens, which would enchant visitors to city's major lung-space known as 'Bagh-e-Aam.' Alas! It is not open to public for it simply houses government office.



The architectural grandstand – Iron Bungalow – was gifted by Queen Victoria to Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan on the jolden jubilee of her ascension to throne in 1887. For the discerning, it evokes old world charm.

Bagh-e-Aam was built in 1846 by the then Nizam of Hyderabad and is the oldest park in Hyderabad and the Iron Bungalow was established almost 40 years later. This bungalow now caters to one of the State government departments and houses the Telangana state horticulture department. The entire bungalow is made up of galvanised iron, the roof, pillars and side walls etc. The artwork and designs are also made up of iron, which still hold charm, though with luster gone long back. And inside, a steel mesh has been added to its frame and wooden partition made to create more rooms. Later, as a part of renovation, some shades were placed at the side walls.

The Hyderabadis are unaware of such an architectural grandstand so within reach to them yet they cannot visit it as it is not thrown to public and houses a government office. Recalling the history, Anuradha Reddy, the convener of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), says: "The bungalow is one of the important works which remains intact since the time of Nizam VI. But now this heritage structure is totally neglected by the government. Even though the structure has converted its central portion into a meeting hall under the horticulture department, it faces neglect," she pointed.

Referring to history, Anuradha said that during the World War II, a number of grandstands in European and other countries were melted to make weapons and other war equipment. Later, many of them were restored. However, the one in Hyderabad has been left to the vagaries of nature. "I urge the government to conserve the centuries-old structure and convert it into a museum, where people can recall the history and the gift from the Queen of England," she urges.

The structure is closed for months and with no proper maintenance. The iron is covered in rust and at the side backs was converted as a store area. "Earlier, the hall was used for organising meetings, but due to its structure the hall remained vacant for the last few months. Rarely is the hall open, and no activity was observed in recent months," said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Daily hundreds of visitors visit the Public Garden, but could not enter the grandstand. "Now it is difficult to recognise its original features. However, the skeleton is still original. A portion of the structure is in rust due to neglect and lack of maintenance. It seems the government is waiting for its crumbling," says Mohammed Habeebuddin, a heritage conservationist.