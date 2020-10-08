Hyderabad: Innova driver caught for using fake number plate

Hyderabad: An Innova car owner, who had been avoiding vehicle challans by using fake vehicle number plate, was caught by Banjara Hills traffic police during a routine check of vehicles on Wednesday.



According to police, when the Innova was stopped for checking of documents, the on duty officer noticed that the number plate on the car was different from the number on Registration Certificate (RC).

The original number of the Innova was TS 09 UC 7162 but the driver changed the number to TS 07 UC 7162 which is actually a registered number of an auto, said The DCP Traffic Chauhan said.

The Innova driver was indulged in violating the traffic rules and was caught on camera multiple times for over speeding, but the challans which were being sent on his number did not reach him. Rather they were going to the auto driver who was not at all involved in any offences. Apart from that, the Innova was registered under the yellow number plate used for taxis but he was using a white one, he informed.

He was then handed over to Banjara Hills law and order police for further investigation.