Hyderabad: JNTUH, NEN ink MoU

Hyderabad : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), and the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Bengaluru, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to develop entrepreneurial skills and mindset in students and empower them with a practical understanding of the roadmap to building a successful start-up.

According to officials, NEN will help to build and enhance the entrepreneurship ecosystem through various modes of workshops and trainings. Wadhwani Operation Foundation (WOF) has procured and/or developed world-class curricula, content, and methodology for its objectives. JNTUH aims to facilitate and promote entrepreneurship and skill-based education.