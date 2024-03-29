Hyderabad: JNTUH, NEN ink MoU

Live
JNTUH, NEN ink MoU
Hyderabad : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), and the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), Bengaluru, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to develop entrepreneurial skills and mindset in students and empower them with a practical understanding of the roadmap to building a successful start-up.
According to officials, NEN will help to build and enhance the entrepreneurship ecosystem through various modes of workshops and trainings. Wadhwani Operation Foundation (WOF) has procured and/or developed world-class curricula, content, and methodology for its objectives. JNTUH aims to facilitate and promote entrepreneurship and skill-based education.
