Hyderabad: Kisan Rail carries onions from Moula Ali to West Bengal

Hyderabad: To assist traders, cargo operators and farmers in and around Twin Cities in transporting their agri products across the country, for the first time, the South Central Railway operated from Moula Ali station to New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) the first Kisan Rail with 15 parcel vans carrying 361 tonnes of onions.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) teams formed across the zone are playing a vital role in capturing new commodities in the freight basket of SCR. Accordingly, the BDU team of Secunderabad division has been in regular contact with farmers and traders in potential areas who desired to transport agri products. These consistent efforts have yielded results. The division was able to capture onion loading from Moula Ali station, said a senior SCR officer.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, complimented the Secunderabad division officials and others who have taken special interest in capturing traffic and starting the Kisan Rail from the city stations. He instructed the zone officials to help customers so that Kisan Rails can be operated on a regular basis from stations.