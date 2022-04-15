Hyderabad: Local artisans invited to set up stalls at Kacheguda rail station

Hyderabad: The concept of 'One station-One Product' has been announced by the Union government recently as part of the initiative aimed at promoting sale of local products. Accordingly, the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has started inviting applications from interested NGOs, Self-Help Groups, government bodies and others promoting handloom products/handicrafts/sarees/textiles to open the stall on railway station premises.

As per the release, the main objective of the initiative is to make each railway station a promotional hub and a showcase destination for the local products, thereby giving a major boost to local industries by providing enhanced livelihood to local artisans, potters, handloom weavers, tribals etc.

The applicant is allowed to sell handloom products/handicrafts/sarees/textiles of Pochampally at Kacheguda railway station for a period of 15 days, starting from April 24, 2022. The stalls will be set up in the areas which are easily accessible to passengers. Station entry authority (identity card to the vendors) will be given by Station Manager to ensure no unauthorised entry clearly indicating name of the authorised vendor, address, product name and duration, said a senior official of SCR.

He further said a token of Rs 1,000 would be charged for 15 days. The filled in applications need to be submitted to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Hyderabad Division.