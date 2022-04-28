Hyderabad: Lt Gen Surinder Singh visits MCEME

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, AVSM VSM, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The Army Commander was briefed on various training activities being undertaken at MCEME, the best practices followed at the premiere training institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives.

Lt General Surinder also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where he was briefed on various simulators and projects developed by SDD for the field army especially in the areas of AR, VR, AI and Robotics.