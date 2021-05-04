Hyderabad: Meeting held on library developments

Hyderabad: P Sabita Indrareddy, Education Minister of Telangana held a review meeting with Library Chairman Kappati Pandu of Rangareddy district and Institute Secretary Manoj Kumar here, on Monday. The meeting was held in regard to the new library buildings, as part of the steps taken by the District Library for the development of libraries. Setting up libraries in the newly formed Rangareddy district, Vikarabad district and Medchal districts was first pilot project which is implemented in a way that is not available anywhere else in the State.

With the intention of providing library services directly to high school students, the Minister said that the first pilot model library will be set up at the Zilla Parishad High School premises in Kaukuntla village, Chevella zone. It is suggested to set up a 10X30 size readymade book storage facility, furniture and books on the high school premises for this purpose. The financial issues related to the same were also discussed.