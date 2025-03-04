Live
Just In
Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
Skywalks under construction at key metro stations to help pedestrians safely cross busy roads and connect to nearby complexes.
To improve pedestrian safety, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is constructing skywalks at every metro station. These skywalks will connect stations to nearby commercial and residential complexes, helping people safely cross busy roads.
A skywalk is under construction from Dr. Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to Phoenix/Landmark Mall. Similarly, a skywalk is being built from LB Nagar Station to the Vasavi Anandanilayam complex, which is home to 12 towers with 33 floors each.
Additional skywalks are being discussed for stations like Nagole, Stadium, Durgam Cheruvu, and Kukatpally.
HMRL also revealed that all 57 stations in the first phase of the metro are equipped with pedestrian facilities for safe road crossings. These are free to use and can be accessed by both metro passengers and pedestrians.