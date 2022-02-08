Hyderabad: Modification works at Moula Ali station carried out to decongest

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway authorities carried out extensive modification works at Moula Ali station to improve the existing railway lines for enhanced train operations for transportation of both freight and passengers by duly decongesting the section.

As per the release by SCR, the Moula Ali station has been given a big push by converting the previous siding (freight) lines into loop lines capable of handling both passenger and freight trains.

Further, the length of both the lines has been extended so as to make them capable of handling full-length passenger trains. To provide flexibility in train operations, both the lines have been provided with reception and dispatch facility.

This will facilitate in train operations by providing operation, stabling and halting facility along these lines. Importantly, conversion of one of these lines into loop lines provides for additional island platform facility for the passengers. This will increase the number of platforms at the station from existing two to three. On the other hand, the conversion of the second line will give the flexibility of using it either for stabling/operating passenger trains or for loading/unloading goods lines as well. As part of signaling works, existing panels have been replaced with advanced ones having 63 routes in B cabin and 41 routes in A cabin along with interlocking which are located on either side of the station.

Old points have been dismantled and new points inserted along with shifting the connections insertion of 24 glued joints, 22 in-situ glued joints etc. In addition, repair works to LC gate duly excavating and replacing with 60 Kg sleepers has been done. All these measures will improve the train operations immensely at Moula Ali station thereby reducing the pressure on Secunderabad and Kacheguda terminals, said senior officer, SCR.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SCR has complimented the Secunderabad Division officials and staff for their meticulous planning and efficiently carrying out the works without hindrance to train movements. Also opined that, these works would ease the train handling operations in the section, while providing additional platform facility to the passengers.