Hyderabad: Mutawallis seek hike in wages to run facilities

Rajendranagar: Contrary to the State government's claim of liberal patronage to religious institutions, the Mutawallis (caretakers) of several institutions are upset over the inordinate delay in increasing the Jagir Commutation payment (Mehal-e-Shart) for the arrangements in shrines, despite several representations.

"The Minority Commission wrote several letters to the Secretaries of Revenue and Minority Welfare and the Commissioner Survey and Settlement, Land Records and the Jagir Administrator for implementation, but to no avail. Over the years, the government formed PRC almost 11 times for the employees, but we didn't get a pittance of succour all these years," bemoaned Moulana Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badshah Quadri, Sajjadanasheen, Dargah Hazrat Syed Shah Bandagi Badshah Quadri, Balkonda Shareef, Nizamabad district.

"How is it possible to take up maintenance of a particular institution with just a meagre amount of Rs211 a month when basic amenities like electricity/water/sweeper wages collectively come to around Rs 12,000 a month, besides the expenses of performing annual urs which is main object of the grant," argues Bandagi Badshah, who has been pursuing the matter since 1998. The Jagir Commutation payment is conditional and a consistent payment to the caretakers of religious institutions for maintaining dargahs, mosques, temples and churches, notified as Wakf or Endowment properties. The amount is also extended for the sustenance of the manager of such institutions (known as head priest, Muthawalli, and supervisor) that includes performing annual urs ceremonies, arranging food and shelter for visitors/devotees, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

According to Moulana Mohammed Asadullah Siddiqui, Mutawalli Dargah Hazrath Shah Muhammed Sadullah Naqshbandi, Qazipura, "the paltry Jagir Commutation payment was fixed in 1955 under the Jagir Commutation Act after all the jagirs stood vested with the State government. Over the years, there has been no increase in the payment, while the cost of living and expenses increased manifold. Ironically, while the value of jagirs exponentially shot up, the grant to Mutawallis remains the same. "Depriving the religious institutions their rightful share is against the spirit of Article 14 since the cash grant has already been enhanced in the other States. It is also a fact that the Wakf Board does not enjoy power to make alterations," said, Dr Qazi Syed Shah Samiullah Hussaini Bandanawazi, Sajjadanasheen and Mutawalli Dargah Hazrat Bandagi Maqdoom Syed Malik Shah Hussaini, Adloor, Shahrajpet, Bhongir.