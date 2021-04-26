Hyderabad: Netizens want vaccination at all Basthi Dawakhanas

Hyderabad: Pointing out the dire need of Covid vaccination centres in the city amid the rising cases, the citizens demand vaccination centers in all the Basthi Dawakhanas as travelling long distances is not advisable. People took up the matter by tagging TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal and also the Telangana Health department on Twitter. They requested the authorities and officials to set up vaccination centres in all the 150 Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad and sub-urban areas.

Meanwhile, considering vaccination drive as the need of the hour members of Residential Welfare Association (RWA) have also requested permission to set up vaccination centers at all the apartments in the city.

"Not everyone can afford to travel to get vaccination nor is it safe to use public transport now, so it is always better that the government sets up vaccination centres in Basthi Dawakhanas. And also very soon vaccination would begin for everyone above 18, this might increase rush in hospitals increasing risk,'' said Nanda Kishore, general secretary of My Home Jewel Apartment Owners' Welfare Association, Madinaguda.

Meanwhile, Vijay, resident of Miyapur opined that people in hundreds live in gated communities and bigger apartments. Visiting vaccination centres is risky. Instead getting the vaccination centres set up in their own premises would be easy, safe and affordable.

On Twitter Vijay wrote, "As vaccination drive is being set up at Basthi Dawakhana in Malakpet, it would be better if the health department extended the service in all the Basthi Dawakhana in the city,'' tweeted Vijaywriter@vijaywriter.

"Logics and supply chain is crucial for such a massive vaccination drive, the best way to handle this seamlessly is to make residential Apartments , Basthi Dawakhana, community halls /societies as distribution centers. This will bring down traffic load to hospitals," tweeted Sunil Sathyavolu@IMSunilChakri.