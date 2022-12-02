Hyderabad: Space panel symposium conducted at CDM

Hyderabad: The Space Symposium with national stakeholders was conducted on Friday at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

Officers undergoing Higher Defence Management Course and Senior Defence Management Course including 32 officers from friendly foreign countries participated in the event. The key highlight of the symposium was the address by Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, Ashok Chakra (Retd), India's first cosmonaut to space. The first Indian cosmonaut recalled his experiences and perspective from outer space and analysed the growth trajectory in this sector and also during the session. He also brought out opportunities for a bright future for entrepreneurs and threw caution to the rapid rate of change while highlighting issues of sustainable growth.

Air Vice Marshal DV Khot, AVSM, VM, Director General, Defence Space Agency gave insights on trends in military application, image analysis capabilities, space domain awareness, disruptive technologies& the roadmap for the future.

Dr PV Radhadevi, director of Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN) highlighted the contribution of ISRO in India's space journey and the emergence of commercial players in the private industry and harnessing growth potential in this sector through collaboration.

The Space Symposium displayed a resolve of the nation toward space prowess and delivered an immensely beneficial situational awareness to the future leaders of the Armed Forces. The symposium concluded by felicitation of panel participants by Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM, Commandant, College of Defence Management and assurances of enhanced coordination of academia, Government and military organisations and civil partners in the synergistic quest towards space knowledge exploration.