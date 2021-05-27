Hyderabad: Students, parents & teachers alike question need to appear for class 12 exam during pandemic

Hyderabad: Students, parents and teachers alike are questioning the need to appear for holding class 12 exam during the pandemic.



They are unwilling to consider either the Central Board of Secondary Education option for class XII exam, which is reducing the number of subjects for which exams will be held or reducing the length of the test. They want schools to opt for internal assessment and cancel the examination owing to the current situation in the State. Around 11 lakh class XII students were registered for the exam in 2020. More than 87,000 appeared for the exam in the Chennai region and Telangana was the major.

Vaishnavi Vajja, a class 12 student of Glendale academy international school, said, "I personally feel the government should cut students some slack amid the pandemic as everyone is trying to cope and adjust physically and mentally. As important as education and exams are, now is not the time to prioritise them. It's not worth the risk." She added. "I am not eligible for vaccination, as I'm 16 years old."

K Rajesh, whose daughter has to sit for the board exam, said, "I am not in favour of physical tests. Either conduct exams or allocate marks based on internal assessment. Many parents demand cancellation of exams during the second wave of the pandemic." His daughter will turn 17 next month and will be not be eligible for the vaccine before exams.

Arguing against CBSE options, an official of the Education department suggested an alternative for the exam."It isn't fair for the government to conduct the exam. "Only a teacher knows their students well, as class XII students sat for class X and IX and pre-board exams. Hence, teachers can create an analysis framework. It is government's responsibility to save lives and re-think their decision."

"As parents are concerned over admission of students not being accepted by overseas universities, the official said, a subject teacher can grade the student based on their performance throughout the course. This grading process shouldn't put students applying for study abroad in any problem."

Teachers fell as it is a crucial decision whether to conduct the CBSE Grade-12 Board Exam or not, simultaneously student's safety should also be the topmost priority of the government.

Said GV Prodipta, a teacher at Oakridge International School: "considering the career and prospect in job market, Grade-12 Board Exam is a milestone that every student needs to attend. In such a case, the Central Government should take the initiative to vaccinate every teachers and student to ensure their safety during the exam, so that the entire process can be checked without any risk possibilities."