Hyderabad: Taaza Kitchen, Amogha Hotel Found with Violations; Toilet Opens into Kitchen

Food inspectors from the Commissioner of Food Safety checked two restaurants in Ameerpet, Hyderabad—Amogha Hotel and Café and Taaza Kitchen. Both restaurants were found to have serious food safety issues.

At Amogha Hotel and Café, inspectors found rats in the storage area. The toilet opened into the kitchen, risking contamination. There were no pest control, employee health, or water safety records.

The refrigerators were dirty with food waste, and the floors had food litter and stagnant water. Some food was uncovered and unlabeled.

Food colors were discarded as they seemed unsafe. Food and non-food items were stored together on the ground.

At Taaza Kitchen, similar problems were found. The food in the fridge was uncovered and unlabeled. There were no water safety or supervisor training records. Rice flour was infested with insects and thrown away.

Raw and cooked food were stored together. Some tomatoes were spoiled. The kitchen knives were rusty, and staff didn't wear hairnets or gloves. The storage area was small, and food was stored on the ground. There were no temperature records for the cold room.

These violations show the importance of following food safety rules to keep customers safe.